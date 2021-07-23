Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 544,939 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 76.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

