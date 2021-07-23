Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,391 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of California Water Service Group worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

