Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 15,625 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

