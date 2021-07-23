Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Exponent were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.27.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.