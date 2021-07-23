Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,347 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

