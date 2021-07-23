Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Graco by 147.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGG opened at $76.10 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

