Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.80 Billion Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,808,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 724,946 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Apple worth $1,799,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 465,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 116,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.