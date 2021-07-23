Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,559,000 after acquiring an additional 207,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $107,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.