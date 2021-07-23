GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.18. GP Strategies reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPX opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $20.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

