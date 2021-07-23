Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

UFPI stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.94.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.