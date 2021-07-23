Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $949,000 Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the period.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.48. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

