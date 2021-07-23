Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.23. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.