Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $983,000 Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,113 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $33,035,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 187,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

AG opened at $12.96 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.17.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

