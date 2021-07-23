Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 50,916 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,916 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

