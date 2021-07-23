Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 143,185 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143,185 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of M/I Homes worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

