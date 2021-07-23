Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,177,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,322,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,509,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

