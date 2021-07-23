Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,703 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.55 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

