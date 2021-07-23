Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 98,597 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of COOP stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.