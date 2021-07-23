GoldFund Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $102,920.24 and approximately $163.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006159 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

