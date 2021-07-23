Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.06.
Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.20.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
