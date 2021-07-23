Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a positive return on equity of 276.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

