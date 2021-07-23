GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $85.50 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.01.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

