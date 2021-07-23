GNY Market Capitalization Achieves $57.07 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $57.07 million and $143,060.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00049916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.33 or 0.00886221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

