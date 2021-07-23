Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Reduced by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,755,230 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.