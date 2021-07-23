Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF comprises 2.0% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.48. 27,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

