Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,298 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.77. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of -147.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.