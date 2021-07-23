Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159,134 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 25.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Leidos stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

