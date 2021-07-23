Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 41,691 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

