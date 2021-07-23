Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 116 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

