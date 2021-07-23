Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $51.02. 2,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

