Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.02.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $96.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.49. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $97.80.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

