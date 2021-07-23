Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.02.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $96.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.49. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $97.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

