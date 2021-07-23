Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$24.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.27.

GEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

GEI opened at C$22.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.186283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.44%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

