Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBNXF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

