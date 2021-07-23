George Weston (WNGRF) to Release Earnings on Friday

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter.

WNGRF opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 0.52. George Weston has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $99.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

WNGRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. George Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

