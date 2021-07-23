Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 849 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,357,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $582.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.