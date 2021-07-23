Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,403 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Genasys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genasys during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Genasys by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $5.68 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $192.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

