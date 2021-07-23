Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 187,951 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE NGVC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

