Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 56.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of AMTX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.18. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

