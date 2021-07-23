Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TM. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:TM opened at $177.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.46. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.38. The stock has a market cap of $248.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

