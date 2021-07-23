GeoDB (GEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $61,107.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.00 or 0.00848180 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,042,250 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.