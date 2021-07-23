Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

