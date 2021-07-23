Genesis Shards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $288,032.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $288,032.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00104251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,217.14 or 0.99673389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

