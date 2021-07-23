GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is 12 West Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

12 West Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,764,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,189 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for 37.7% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of GDS worth $791,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in GDS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Macquarie dropped their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $10.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.84. 100,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

