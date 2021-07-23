Gateley (LON:GTLY) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Gateley (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTLY. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON GTLY opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Friday. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229.99 ($3.00). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The company has a market capitalization of £245.21 million and a PE ratio of 20.39.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

