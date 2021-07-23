Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -466.67%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

