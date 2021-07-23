Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.94.

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at $11,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

