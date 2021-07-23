Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

GRTX opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.19.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda West bought 10,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.