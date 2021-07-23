FY2021 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VSE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.68.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. VSE has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.48 million, a P/E ratio of -142.67 and a beta of 1.54.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VSE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 28.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 98.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

