FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $12.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.61.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRV. Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $147.76 on Friday. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.16.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,953. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

