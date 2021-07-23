FY2021 EPS Estimates for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) Lowered by Analyst

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Score Media and Gaming in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.17). Cormark also issued estimates for Score Media and Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCR. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Score Media and Gaming from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Score Media and Gaming stock opened at C$19.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.67. Score Media and Gaming has a 12 month low of C$5.50 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.28.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

