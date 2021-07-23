FY2021 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Raised by Analyst

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,118,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.